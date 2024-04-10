Panama Copa America 2024 squad: Thomas Christiansen's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Panama Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in due course, with the tournament in the USA drawing ever closer.

Panama qualified for the tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League this season, and though they lost to Mexico in that round, their progress ensured they reached Copa America without having to enter the playoffs.

And Panama have performed well at tournaments in the United States before, having reached the final of the Gold Cup in 2023 by defeating the hosts in the semi-finals on penalties. While they were beaten by Mexico, Panama will head to Copa America confident of causing more upsets.

Drawn into a group containing Uruguay, USA and Bolivia, Panama will need to be at the top of their game to progress to the knockout rounds. They've only previously been involved in one tournament before, in 2016, where they failed to make it out of the groups.

Panama's squad

GK: Luis Mejía (Nacional)

GK: César Samudio (Marathón)

GK: Orlando Mosquera (Maccabi Tel Aviv)

DF: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava)

DF: José Córdoba (Levski Sofia)

DF: Fidel Escobar (Saprissa)

DF: Jiovany Ramos (Alianza Lima)

DF: Roderick Miller (Turan Tovuz)

DF: Eric Davis (Košice)

DF: Andrés Andrade (LASK)

DF: Iván Anderson (Fortaleza)

MF: Abdiel Ayarza (Cienciano)

MF: Cristian Martínez (Al-Jandal)

MF: José Luis Rodríguez (Famalicão)

MF: Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo)

MF: Yoel Bárcenas (Mazatlán)

MF: Alberto Quintero (Plaza Amador)

MF: Aníbal Godoy (Nashville)

MF: Kahiser Lenis (Jaguares)

FW: Alfredo Stephens (Ironi Kiryat Shmona)

FW: Ismael Díaz (Universidad Católica)

FW: José Fajardo (Universidad Católica)

FW: Cecilio Waterman (Alianza Lima)

The Panama squad which played their March Nations League games against Mexico and Jamaica.

Panama fixtures and results

September 7, Panama 3–0 Martinique, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

September 10, Guatemala 1–1 Panama, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

October 13, Curaçao 1–2 Panama, Ergilio Hato Stadium, Willemstad, Curaçao

October 17, Panama 3–0 Guatemala, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

November 16, Costa Rica 0–3 Panama, Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, San José, Costa Rica

November 20, Panama 3–1 Costa Rica, Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

March 21, Panama 0–3 Mexico, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

March 24, Panama 0-1 Jamaica, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

Panama Copa America 2024 squad numbers

The numbers for the Panama Copa America 2024 squad haven't been announced yet.

Panama manager: Thomas Christiansen

Panama manager Thomas Christiansen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christiansen enjoyed a successful 15-year playing career before moving into management in 2014 with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca. The Dane then moved to APOEL for two seasons, finishing first and second.

That prompted Leeds United to pick up the phone for the 2017/18 campaign, but he failed to last a full term in charge. A season at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium followed, with Panama then appointing him their manager in 2020. He has been in charge ever since, leading them to the final of the Gold Cup in 2023 as a highlight.

Panama's star player

Anibal Godoy

Godoy is Panama captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Godoy is 34, the Panama captain leads his side from midfield with tough tackling and defensive solidity. Closing in on Gabriel Gomez's 148 international caps - Panama's record appearance maker - Godoy first turned out for his nation in 2010 and has been integral ever since. Now at Nashville, he will be helped by team-mate and fellow elder statesman Alberto Quintero.

