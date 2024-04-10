Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad: Antonio Carlos Zago's latest team ahead of the tournament
The Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad will hope they can surprise a few and reach the knockout stages of the tournament
The Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with the tournament in the United States fast approaching.
After failing to make it out of the group stages for the past three tournaments, Bolivia will hope to repeat their 2015 exploits by progressing to the knockout stages this time around. While expecting to win the tournament, as they did in 1963, or reaching the final (1997) is surely beyond the reach of the South American nation, there's no reason they can't cause an upset.
Indeed, with a squad largely comprised of players plying their trade in their home country, Bolivia head to Copa America 2024 with a close-knit group just hoping this year might be theirs.
It's not beyond the realms of possibility, either. With the USA, Mexico and Panama drawn into their group, automatically qualifying for the next round could prove tough. Finishing as one of the best-placed teams to finish third in their group is something they can definitely aim for, especially considering Panama only qualified for the tournament via the playoffs.
Bolivia's squad
Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies
- GK: Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest)
- GK: David Akologo (Aurora)
- GK: Bruno Poveda (Wilstermann)
- DF: José Sagredo (Bolívar)
- DF: Adrián Jusino (The Strongest)
- DF: Roberto Fernández (Baltika Kaliningrad)
- DF: Luis Haquin (Ponte Preta)
- DF: Diego Medina (Always Ready)
- DF: Marcelo Suárez (Always Ready)
- DF: Yomar Rocha (Bolívar)
- DF: Daniel Lino (The Strongest)
- MF: Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest)
- MF: Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar)
- MF: Moisés Villarroel (Guabirá)
- MF: Jaime Arrascaita (The Strongest)
- MF: Boris Céspedes (Yverdon-Sport)
- MF: Gabriel Villamil (LDU Quito)
- MF: Miguel Terceros (Santos)
- MF: Robson Tomé (Always Ready)
- MF: Pablo Vaca (Always Ready)
- MF: Rafinha (Blooming)
- FW: Carmelo Algarañaz (Bolívar)
- FW: Jaume Cuéllar (Barcelona B)
- FW: Jair Reinoso (Aurora)
- FW: César Menacho (Blooming)
The Bolivia squad for the March internationals, announced ahead of facing Algeria and Andorra.
Bolivia fixtures and results
September 8, Brazil 5–1 Bolivia, Mangueirão, Belém, Brazil
September 12, Bolivia 0–3 Argentina, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia
October 12, Bolivia 1–2 Ecuador, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia
October 17, Paraguay 1–0 Bolivia, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay
November 16, Bolivia 2–0 Peru, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia
November 21, Uruguay 3–0 Bolivia, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay
March 22, Algeria 3–2 Bolivia, Nelson Mandela Stadium, Algiers, Algeria
March 25, Bolivia 1–0 Andorra, 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba, Algeria
Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad numbers
Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been confirmed.
Bolivia manager: Antonio Carlos Zago
Appointed the head coach of Bolivia in October 2023, Antonio Carlos Zago enjoyed a successful playing career before turning to management over a decade ago. After spending the majority of his coaching career in his native Brazil, Zago then enjoyed a successful period at Bolivar, catching the attention of the Bolivia national team. A win against Peru in his first game offers promising signs, which Zago will hope to carry over into the tournament.
Bolivia's star player
Ramiro Vaca
Following the retirement of stalwart Marcelo Martins, Vaca has emerged as the most important player for Bolivia. Playing an advanced midfield position, the 24-year-old takes games by the scruff of the neck at the national side with his creativity.
Someone with a keen eye for goal, Vaca will be essential for Bolivia's chances in making it out of the group stages in the United States.
FAQs
How many players are Bolivia allowed to take to Copa America 2024?
Following a couple of tournaments where teams were allowed to select 26 players in their squads, Copa America 2024 will revert to 23-man squads.
Brought in as a special measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those larger squads have now been scrapped by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF for this summer's tournament.
