Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad: Antonio Carlos Zago's latest team ahead of the tournament

The Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad will be announced in the coming weeks, with the tournament in the United States fast approaching.

After failing to make it out of the group stages for the past three tournaments, Bolivia will hope to repeat their 2015 exploits by progressing to the knockout stages this time around. While expecting to win the tournament, as they did in 1963, or reaching the final (1997) is surely beyond the reach of the South American nation, there's no reason they can't cause an upset.

Indeed, with a squad largely comprised of players plying their trade in their home country, Bolivia head to Copa America 2024 with a close-knit group just hoping this year might be theirs.

It's not beyond the realms of possibility, either. With the USA, Mexico and Panama drawn into their group, automatically qualifying for the next round could prove tough. Finishing as one of the best-placed teams to finish third in their group is something they can definitely aim for, especially considering Panama only qualified for the tournament via the playoffs.

Bolivia's squad

Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad: The latest team for March's friendlies

GK: Guillermo Viscarra (The Strongest)

GK: David Akologo (Aurora)

GK: Bruno Poveda (Wilstermann)

DF: José Sagredo (Bolívar)

DF: Adrián Jusino (The Strongest)

DF: Roberto Fernández (Baltika Kaliningrad)

DF: Luis Haquin (Ponte Preta)

DF: Diego Medina (Always Ready)

DF: Marcelo Suárez (Always Ready)

DF: Yomar Rocha (Bolívar)

DF: Daniel Lino (The Strongest)

MF: Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest)

MF: Ramiro Vaca (Bolívar)

MF: Moisés Villarroel (Guabirá)

MF: Jaime Arrascaita (The Strongest)

MF: Boris Céspedes (Yverdon-Sport)

MF: Gabriel Villamil (LDU Quito)

MF: Miguel Terceros (Santos)

MF: Robson Tomé (Always Ready)

MF: Pablo Vaca (Always Ready)

MF: Rafinha (Blooming)

FW: Carmelo Algarañaz (Bolívar)

FW: Jaume Cuéllar (Barcelona B)

FW: Jair Reinoso (Aurora)

FW: César Menacho (Blooming)

The Bolivia squad for the March internationals, announced ahead of facing Algeria and Andorra.

Bolivia fixtures and results

September 8, Brazil 5–1 Bolivia, Mangueirão, Belém, Brazil

September 12, Bolivia 0–3 Argentina, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

October 12, Bolivia 1–2 Ecuador, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

October 17, Paraguay 1–0 Bolivia, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

November 16, Bolivia 2–0 Peru, Estadio Hernando Siles, La Paz, Bolivia

November 21, Uruguay 3–0 Bolivia, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay

March 22, Algeria 3–2 Bolivia, Nelson Mandela Stadium, Algiers, Algeria

March 25, Bolivia 1–0 Andorra, 19 May 1956 Stadium, Annaba, Algeria

Bolivia Copa America 2024 squad numbers

Copa America 2024 squad numbers haven't been confirmed.

Bolivia manager: Antonio Carlos Zago

Carlos Zago has been entrusted with getting Bolivia out of the groups (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appointed the head coach of Bolivia in October 2023, Antonio Carlos Zago enjoyed a successful playing career before turning to management over a decade ago. After spending the majority of his coaching career in his native Brazil, Zago then enjoyed a successful period at Bolivar, catching the attention of the Bolivia national team. A win against Peru in his first game offers promising signs, which Zago will hope to carry over into the tournament.

Bolivia's star player

Ramiro Vaca

Vaca is the star player for Bolivia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the retirement of stalwart Marcelo Martins, Vaca has emerged as the most important player for Bolivia. Playing an advanced midfield position, the 24-year-old takes games by the scruff of the neck at the national side with his creativity.

Someone with a keen eye for goal, Vaca will be essential for Bolivia's chances in making it out of the group stages in the United States.

