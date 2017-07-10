Ziri Hammar scores screamer from tight angle in the African Champions League
Bludgeinging Hammar strike for Algerian side USM Alger helps settle African Champions League tie.
The 24-year-old midfielder Ziri Hammar broke the deadlock in the 36th minute of the match involving USM Alger and Zimbabwe's CAPS United on Sunday evening.
The powerful winger, formerly of Nancy, sprinted down the right wing, breezing past three players, before unleashing a ferocious shot on goal from a tight angle which flew into the corner of the net.
Could the goalkeeper have done better? Was Hammar actually trying to cross the ball? Let's give both men the benefit of the doubt and say 'no'.
The outrageous goal helped Alger on their way to a convincing 4-1 win, as Okacha Hamazoui and a brace from Oussama Darfalou helped them on their way to securing all three points at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962.
- Irish newspaper confuses Romelu Lukaku for grime artist Stormzy
- Yeovil Town use FIFA 17 career mode to announce their latest signing
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.