Perma-crock Bryan Robson forced out of legends match through injury... as a manager

Andy Cole will take charge of managerial duties when the likes of Eric Abidal, Luis Garcia, Patrick Kluivert, Juliano Belletti and Edgar Davids visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

Robson had a reputation of being injury-prone throughout his career - he famously picked up injuries at three consecutive World Cups, and crocked his toe at Italia 90 after trying to tip a sleeping Paul Gascoigne out of bed.

But being sidelined from the bench is a whole other matter.

The legends clash returns this year after two successful instalments in 2013 and 2015 against Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, which raised over £1.8m for the Manchester United Foundation.

This is the second leg of this edition of the legends game; Manchester United lead after winning the first leg at the Camp Nou 3-1, thanks to goals from Jesper Blomqvist, Karel Poborsky and Dwight Yorke.

Other household names include Edwin van der Sar, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Park Ji-sung. Usain Bolt was supposed to turn out for United, but injured his hamstring at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Poor Robbo.

