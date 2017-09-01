Every little helps: New Luton man Aaron Jarvis misses Tesco shift to sign

The 19-year-old striker started his day like any other, with Basingstoke Town on his mind and a Tesco shift to work in the evening.

But when the Hatters came calling, Jarvis was forced to cancel his late shift and race as quickly as he could to Luton.

The youngster, who scored 17 times in the Southern League last season, was relieved when the deal was finalised after getting caught in the notorious M25 traffic.

He told Luton's official site: “I found out about 4pm, then the final news at 5pm and quickly tried to make my way up here but got stuck in M25 traffic. So I arrived quite late tonight but I’m glad the deal’s done now.

“I was meant to have my work shift at Tesco tonight – but it was worth the cancel. I’ve not handed my notice in yet, but I will do soon!”

Luton will pay an undisclosed fee to Basingstoke for Jarvis, who will join on a one-year contract with an option for a second year.

No doubt he’ll miss those Clubcard points, though.

