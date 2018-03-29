Phil Jones and the 13 funniest stickers from Panini's 2018 World Cup album

Panini's 2018 World Cup sticker book hit shelves a week ago now, making grown folk up and down the nation giddy with excitement.

That might be tempered in a few weeks when we pick up Johan Djourou's sticker for the fifth time, but until then we're only too happy to hop aboard this bashful bandwagon as we count down the days until June 14.

This lot below, however, just aren't quite right. Clearly, England + Photoshop equals disaster...

Phil Jones (England)

Good grief. Buzz Lightyear, shield your eyes.

Oribe Peralta (Mexico)

The look of a man who's just seen that Phil Jones sticker for the first time.

Amr Gamal (Egypt)

"Say cheese, Amr...

...

"... erm, OK, that'll do."

Jonas Hector (Germany)

"Hi, I'm Jonas, I'm 27 years old, I love puppies and I'll be your friend FOREVER."

Abdullah Al-Zori (Saudi Arabia)

When you just can't deal with bae's s*** anymore.

Khadim N'Diaye (Senegal)

Thirty-three years old, they say. We're glad we didn't have his paper round.

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico)

"My barber promised that nobody would notice..."

Hordur Magnusson (Iceland)

May be lipstick.

Aziz Behich (Australia)

May be about to kill a man.

Mats Hummels (Germany)

May– ... oh for God's sake Mats, just kiss us.

Harry Kane (England)

Our Harry, lost to The Exorcist forever.

Ivan Strnic (Croatia)

"IF YA SMEEEEEEEEEEELL... WHAT IVAN.... IS COOKING."

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Tunisia)

"I don't want to smell anything. Thank you."

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com