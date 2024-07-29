Players who played for Milan and Inter

Clarence Seedorf is one of the most prominent foreign players to play for both big Milan clubs (Image credit: Alamy)

Milan and Inter: two clubs on either side of one of world football's fiercest rivalries – but a divide which has been crossed more times than you might expect through the years.

From all-time Italian greats to club-trotting modern-day favourites, these players all featured for both the Rossoneri (Milan) and the Nerazzurri (Inter).

Let's get straight down to it, shall we?