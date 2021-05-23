Poland Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Poland Euro 2020 group will begin with two matches on June 14.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was supposed to be held last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The pan-continental competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, kicks off with a clash involving Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all hoping to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Group E

Spain

Sweden

Poland

Slovakia

Poland were tipped by some as dark horses to win the 2018 World Cup, but in the end their campaign was a disappointment. Robert Lewandowski and co. did not make it out of the group stage, and a repeat performance this summer would be an even bigger failure.

Poland booked their spot at Euro 2020 in style, accumulating 25 points from a possible 30 in a qualifying group that contained Austria, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Israel and Latvia.

Those results contributed to their appearance in Pot 2 for the group stage draw, which theoretically improved their chances of progressing to the knockout phase.

Poland will be taking nothing for granted, though, with Group E arguably the most open and unpredictable of Euro 2020.

Indeed, all four teams will have ambitions of finishing in the top two and guaranteeing a place in the last 16.

Poland will begin their campaign against Slovakia in Saint Petersburg on June 14, before a tough clash with Spain in Seville five days later.

Paulo Sousa and his players will then return to Saint Petersburg to lock horns with Sweden on June 23.

Poland reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, their best ever performance in the competition.

They were beaten in the last eight by eventual champions Portugal, who edged out Poland in the penalty shoot-out.