Portugal Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Portugal Euro 2020 group will get under way with a pair of games on June 15.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was originally booked in for last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the competition by 12 months.

The 16th edition of the European Championship, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a game between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all striving to reach the Wembley showpiece.

Group F

France

Portugal

Germany

Hungary

Portugal are the reigning European champions and will be hoping to successfully defend their crown this summer.

Fernando Santos’ side only managed a third-place finish in the group stage of Euro 2016, and few believed at that point that they were capable of going all the way.

Portugal grew stronger as the competition wore on, though, and upset the odds to beat host nation France in the final.

Eder was the unlikely goalscorer in extra time of that game, with Cristiano Ronaldo cheering his team-mates on from the sidelines after suffering an early injury.

Ronaldo will be back on the pitch for Portugal’s opening game of Euro 2020 against Hungary on June 15.

That match will take place in Budapest, before the holders travel to Munich to take on Germany on June 19.

Portugal will conclude the group stage against France, the world champions, in Budapest on June 23.

Santos’ side did not have everything their own way in qualifying, with Ukraine topping their group.

Portugal failed to win three of their eight matches, but they should raise their game once the tournament proper gets under way.

Portugal are looking to become only the second nation to win back-to-back European Championships, after Spain in 2008 and 2012.