Prem Notes: Arsenal's target man, City under fire, short Sunderland, Swansea outpassed, Homer Nolan

Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 Chelsea

There were 17 shots on target in this match Ã¢ÂÂ more than in any other Premier League game this season; Tottenham were the only team to reach double figures for shots on target in the Premier League this weekend. No defender has scored more Premier League goals since the start of 2009-10 than Gary Cahill (13). Chelsea have benefitted from 6 goals by defenders in the Premier League this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side. Juan Mata has scored 6 goals in his last 5 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. Eden Hazard has assisted 21 goals in league football since the start of 2011-12; more than any other player in the top five European leagues. Juan Mata has assisted 18.

Fulham 1-0 Aston Villa

No team had more headed shots than Fulham this weekend: 5. John Arne Riise put in the most crosses and the most long throws in the PL this weekend. Darren Bent had only 20 touches in 75 minutes.

Liverpool 1-0 Reading

Liverpool completed 82% of their passes against Reading; their success rate is yet to drop below 80% in a Premier League game this season Ã¢ÂÂ last season they completed less than 80% of passes in 13 of their 38 PL games. By contrast, Reading had the lowest pass completion in the division this weekend (67.5%). 13 of the 14 goals Reading have conceded in the Premier League this season have been from open play. Luis Suarez hit 6 shots off target Ã¢ÂÂ no player has hit more awry in a PL game this season Ã¢ÂÂ and Suarez had 12 touches in the opposition box, more than Stoke or Reading did in total this weekend.

Manchester United 4-2 Stoke City

Robin van Persie has scored (6) or assisted (3) nine goals in his last 7 PL appearances. Manchester United have recovered more points from losing positions than any other team this season (12) Ã¢ÂÂ and they have conceded at least 2 goals in 4 of their last 6 home league games. United were the only team to record a pass completion of more than 90% this weekend.

Swansea City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Four of the top six passers were Wigan players, with both James McCarthy and James McArthur outpassing all Swansea players on their own patch. Emmerson Boyce was the first player other than a striker to score a Premier League goal for Wigan this season (Di Santo 3, Kone 3, Maloney 1). Michu has scored 6 goals from just 8 shots on target this season. No side has conceded more headed goals in the Premier League this season than Wigan (4). Jonathan de Guzman was the only player to assist more than 1 goal this weekend.

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester City

Manchester City have had more shots on target this season than any other PL team (56), but no side have had more shots against City this season than West Brom (17). Shane Long has scored (3) or assisted (2) five goals in his last five Premier League appearances for West Brom.

West Ham United 4-1 Southampton

Southampton have trailed at some point in all 8 Premier League games Ã¢ÂÂ the only top-flight team to be behind in all of their league games. No side has conceded as many goals after eight games of a PL season as Southampton have this term (24). West Ham scored with half of their non-blocked shots this weekend, and 14 of Kevin NolanÃ¢ÂÂs 16 league goals since the start of 2010-11 have come in home matches.

Norwich City 1-0 Arsenal

Of Grant Holt's 18 Premier League goals, 7 have come against Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United & Liverpool. Holt won 3 of his 5 aerial duels but he was a long way behind Olivier Giroud, who contested 8 (winning 5) Ã¢ÂÂ and only Santi Cazorla completed more take-ons than Holt's 3. Despite winning this match, Norwich still have the worst shot conversion rate in the Premier League this season (7%). Mikel Arteta made over 100 passes for the fourth time this season; only Michael Carrick has also done so more than once (heÃ¢ÂÂs done it twice).

Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle United

Since Cheik Tiote joined Newcastle in 2010/11, no player has been awarded more cards in the Premier League (27Y, 1R); second on the list is Lee Cattermole (18Y, 3R). Sunderland had just 1 shot on target in this match, the fourth time this season they have done this; they've managed just 12 shots on target in total so far. Sebastian Larsson had 100 touches of the ball in this game, the first Sunderland player to reach this total in a Premier League game this season. Newcastle made fewer passes than any other PL team this weekend (241), and Sunderland played the highest proportion of short passes in the PL this weekend (93.4%).

Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Everton

Everton have had 99 shots away from home this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other team in the big five European leagues. Everton have hit the woodwork more than any other side this season (10 times). QPR have seen their uprights struck the joint-most times in the Premier League (8).

