Prem notes: Champs short, Fulham wide, Villa direct, Liverpool leaky, Hammers attacked, QPR diligent

Norwich City 0-0 West Ham United

Norwich kept only their second clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League games. Including blocked shots, Norwich had more efforts on goal (25) than any other side this weekend. Only Chelsea (27 v Reading) have had more in one game this season.



Arsenal 6-1 Southampton

Southampton have faced 81 shots in their four PL games so far this season: more than any other side. Santi Cazorla Ã¢ÂÂ who completed 38 of 45 attacking-third passes against Southampton, almost twice as many as any other participant Ã¢ÂÂ has created 18 goalscoring chances for his teammates this season: more than any other Premier League player.



Aston Villa 2-0 Swansea City

Villa attempted just 73 passes in their own half yesterday, by far the fewest of any side this weekend (and the second fewest this PL season). Swansea were forced into making 60 clearances in this match; only once before have they had to make more in a PL game... at Villa Park last season.



Fulham 3-0 West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have kept just two clean sheets in their last 40 Premier League away matches. Besides their five corners, Fulham made 31 crosses from open play this weekend, more than any other team Ã¢ÂÂ and only Manchester United (33 v Fulham) have managed more in a game so far in 2012/13.



Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic

Since the start of last season, no side has won more penalties in the Premier League than Manchester United (13), while Wigan have conceded more than any other side (11). Wigan were the only side not to have a shot from outside the area this weekend, although they still had the worst shooting accuracy: only 20%.



Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Chelsea

QPR had the best tackle success rate of any side this weekend: 91%. Only three times since their return to the PL have they achieved a better rate, their best rate came at Stamford Bridge last season (95%). Chelsea had more unsuccessful dribbles (19) than any other side this season.



Stoke City 1-1 Manchester City

Stoke managed two attempts from open play Ã¢ÂÂ the lowest in this weekend's PL. Only 7% of Manchester CityÃ¢ÂÂs passes in this game were long (30 yards or more) Ã¢ÂÂ the lowest ratio in the PL this weekend.



Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool have kept only two clean sheets in their last 18 Premier League games. Sunderland were the only side to touch the ball fewer than 500 times this weekend (499).



Reading 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale scored only his second right-footed goal in the Premier League, the other came in April 2010 vs Chelsea. Tottenham have had the joint-most shots in the PL this season (75, level with Liverpool).



