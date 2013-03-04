Prem Notes: The killer stats from the weekend's action

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal



Gareth Bale has scored 7 goals in his last 5 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale has now scored 16 league goals this eason: only five Spurs players have scored more in a single Premier League campaign (record: Teddy Sheringham's 21 in 1992/93).

Theo Walcott has made more assists this season (9) than in any previous top-flight campaign, and is also the joint-leading provider in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal attempted 20 open play crosses in this game but only one found a teammate.

Chelsea 1-0 West Bromwich Albion



Demba Ba has scored 6 Premier League goals against West Brom, more than against any other opponent, including 5 goals in his last 3 PL games against them.

Chelsea have conceded only 5 goals in 8 Premier League games under Rafael Benitez at Stamford Bridge.

The Baggies blocked more shots than any other team this weekend (9).

Ben Foster made a league-high 8 saves this weekend.

Everton 3-1 Reading

Reading are the only Premier League team not to have kept a clean sheet away from home this season (now 14 games).

44% of ReadingÃ¢ÂÂs goals have come in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season Ã¢ÂÂ a league-high proportion.

Everton had 11 shots in this game, the most of the weekend and their joint-most all season (they also had 11 at Swansea).

Marouane Fellaini scored and assisted a goal in the same game for the third time this season.

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City

Shinji Kagawa is the first player from Asia to score a Premier League hat-trick.

Sir Alex FergusonÃ¢ÂÂs side have kept four consecutive league clean sheets for the first time this season. They kept five in a row in March/April 2012.

Manchester United have now scored in 63 successive Premier League home games Ã¢ÂÂ which extends their all-time PL record.

It took Norwich City 60 minutes to register their first shot of any kind; it was blocked.

Norwich City became the first team since Blackburn Rovers (away at Spurs on April 29th 2012) to fail to muster a single shot at goal (excluding blocked) in a Premier League game.

Man United won possession with 91% of the tackles they attempted in this game.

Southampton 1-2 Queens Park Rangers

Morgan Schneiderlin made more tackles (9) and more interceptions (12) than any other player this weekend.

QPR had the worst passing accuracy of all 18 teams in action over Saturday/Sunday and the fourth worst of any team all season (59.7%).

Southampton attempted 15 shots in the game, but only four were from inside the box.

The Saints made a league-high 95 unsuccessful short passes.

Stoke City 0-1 West Ham United

Stoke attempted the joint-most tackles (25) of any team across the Premier League this weekend, West Ham the most clearances (62).

Stoke had more than 50% possession for only the 11th time in 180 Premier League matches.

The teams played the highest percentage of long passes this weekend (Stoke 17.6%, West Ham 16.3%).

The most common pass combination was Jussi Jaaskelainen to Andy Carroll (17). Stoke's most common was Asmir Begovic to Peter Crouch (8).

Sunderland 2-2 Fulham



Craig Gardner has scored with all 4 of the Premier League penalties he has taken (3 for Sunderland).

Sunderland scored more than once in a Premier League game for only the seventh time in 28 games this season.

Stephane Sessegnon attempted more dribbles than any other player this weekend (11); he also completed all 14 of his attacking-third passes Ã¢ÂÂ a game high.

Swansea City 1-0 Newcastle United

Ashley Williams made a league-high 23 clearances and 12 headed clearances.

The Swans have lost just two points from leading positions this season, the best record in the top division.

Newcastle United have kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 10.

No player created more chances this weekend than Yohan Cabaye (5).

The Swans made 288 passes in their own half, a weekend league high.

Wigan Athletic 0-4 Liverpool

Liverpool have scored more goals after 28 games than four Premier League-winning sides (Man United 1993, 2003 & 2009 and Arsenal 1998).

Only Robin van Persie has scored as many Premier League hat-tricks as Luis Suarez since the start of last season (3).

Despite the score, Wigan outpassed Liverpool (426 completed of 523 to 393 out of 481) and had four of the top five passers (James McArthur, Lucas Leiva, James McCarthy, Maynor Figueroa, Shaun Maloney). They also had 14 shots to the visitors' 8, with both sides getting 6 on target.

Wigan have conceded in all of their 14 home games in the Premier League this season.

Wigan have now conceded 55 goals in the Premier League this term, a league high.

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with Coral. Plus Ã¢ÂÂ get the Europa League Stats Zone, also free!



Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis