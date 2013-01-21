Prem Notes: The weekend's most important stats

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal



Theo Walcott has been involved in 5 of Arsenal's last 6 Premier League goals (3 goals, 2 assists) and has scored 11 in his last 15 appearances for Arsenal (in all competitions).

Juan Mata has scored in all 3 of his Premier League starts against Arsenal.

Chelsea have won more penalties (8) than any other team in this season's Premier League.

Arsenal played more through balls than any other side this weekend (4).

Chelsea made 37 tackles, more than any other side this weekend.

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United



Tottenham's goal came from their 25th and final shot of the game.

Clint Dempsey had the most shots on target in the PL this weekend (4).

Man United's total of 5 shots is their lowest in a Premier League game since the match at Man City last season.

Robin van Persie has scored more than 1 headed goal for the first time in a single Premier League season.

United have scored more goals from crosses (20) and headers (13) than any other PL team this season.

United made more blocks than any other team in the PL this weekend (11).

Spurs made the most interceptions (28).

United were caught offside 7 times, the joint-most since they racked up 9 at Spurs in 2009-10.

Liverpool 5-0 Norwich City



Stewart Downing assisted only his second goal in what was his 50th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, but these 2 assists have come in his last 6 PL games for the club.

Luis Suarez has now attempted more shots (130, inc. blocked) in the Premier League this season than in the whole of 2011-12 (126).

Liverpool had the best conversion rate in the Premier League this weekend (31%) and the best pass completion rate (90.4%)

The Reds completed 82.7% of their passes in the final third, the best figure theyÃ¢ÂÂve recorded under Brendan Rodgers.

Liverpool made 1394 passes in two games vs Norwich in the Premier League this season, completing 1258 of them (90.2%).

Steven Gerrard made more passes than any other player this weekend, 115.

Manchester City 2-0 Fulham



Fulham versus Manchester City is the most played Premier League fixture (22 games) that has not seen a single red card.

Fulham enjoyed 56% possession in this match Ã¢ÂÂ the second highest possession figure against Man City in a PL game this season (after Arsenal's 59% at the Etihad in September).

Man City racked up 20 attempts on goal to Fulham's 2.

Fulham have won 0 of their 7 matches against the current top six this season (W0 D3 L4).

Newcastle United 1-2 Reading



21 points after 23 games of a campaign is NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs lowest ever tally in the Premier League era.

Adam Le Fondre scored his seventh and eighth Premier League goals of the season in this match, but these were his first 2 away from home.

Adam Le Fondre has scored with 4 of his last 5 shots at goal (excl. blocked shots) in the Premier League, including each of his last three.

Mike Williamson made more clearances (21) than any other Premier League player this weekend.

Swansea City 3-1 Stoke City



Stoke have conceded as many goals in their last 3 Premier League games (13) as they did in the previous 18 top flight matches.

Stoke had only 4 successive dribbles in this game, they have the fewest in the Premier League this season (87).

Stoke's most frequent pass combinations were Asmir Begovic to Peter Crouch and Stephen N'Zonzi to Dean Whitehead (13 each); Swansea had 4 more frequent pass combinations, all involving Angel Rangel.

Swansea created more clear-cut chances than any other side this weekend (5).

West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Aston Villa



This was the 46th time Aston Villa had led a Premier League game at half-time by two or more goals, but only the fourth time that theyÃ¢ÂÂve failed to win (W42 D3 L1).

Charles NÃ¢ÂÂZogbia assisted 2 goals in this match Ã¢ÂÂ the first time heÃ¢ÂÂs notched 2 assists in a single PL match.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 7 goals and assisted 1 in his nine Premier League starts for West Brom.

West Ham United 1-1 Queens Park Rangers



Loic RemyÃ¢ÂÂs goal was only the seventh that QPR have scored in the first half of a Premier League game this season Ã¢ÂÂ fewer than any other side.

Adel Taarabt has either scored (2) or assisted (2) 4 of QPRÃ¢ÂÂs last 5 Premier League goals.

STATS ZONE , Thu 27 Dec: Taarabt must stay central to QPR's great escape



Harry Redknapp has lost just 2 of 18 PL games against teams he has previously managed.

West Ham had more crosses & corners (56) in this game than any other PL team in any game this season.

The Hammers mustered 8 headed attempts vs QPR.

QPR played 22% of their passes long, a higher percentage than any other side this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ but only 6 of the 42 long balls were completed.

Wigan Athletic 2-3 Sunderland



Wigan have conceded a league-high 7 penalties in the Premier League this season.

This was the first Premier League game this season that Sunderland have won from a losing position: they have been behind in 11 games.

Wigan had 23 shots to Sunderland's 11; only Tottenham (25) and West Brom (29) had more attempts this weekend.

Wigan made only 5 clearances in this game; the last team to manage fewer was Chelsea vs Man City at home in 2009-10.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨

Stats Zone is a free-download app from FourFourTwo powered by stats from Opta, updated LIVE in-play. Stats Zone is brought to youin association with FFT's bet partners Coral.

Plus Ã¢ÂÂ get the Europa League Stats Zone, also free!



Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢ Europa League Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More info Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Analysis