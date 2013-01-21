Prem Notes: The weekend's most important stats
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal
- Theo Walcott has been involved in 5 of Arsenal's last 6 Premier League goals (3 goals, 2 assists) and has scored 11 in his last 15 appearances for Arsenal (in all competitions).
- Juan Mata has scored in all 3 of his Premier League starts against Arsenal.
- Chelsea have won more penalties (8) than any other team in this season's Premier League.
- Arsenal played more through balls than any other side this weekend (4).
- Chelsea made 37 tackles, more than any other side this weekend.
Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United
- Tottenham's goal came from their 25th and final shot of the game.
- Clint Dempsey had the most shots on target in the PL this weekend (4).
- Man United's total of 5 shots is their lowest in a Premier League game since the match at Man City last season.
- Robin van Persie has scored more than 1 headed goal for the first time in a single Premier League season.
- United have scored more goals from crosses (20) and headers (13) than any other PL team this season.
- United made more blocks than any other team in the PL this weekend (11).
- Spurs made the most interceptions (28).
- United were caught offside 7 times, the joint-most since they racked up 9 at Spurs in 2009-10.
Liverpool 5-0 Norwich City
- Stewart Downing assisted only his second goal in what was his 50th Premier League appearance for Liverpool, but these 2 assists have come in his last 6 PL games for the club.
- Luis Suarez has now attempted more shots (130, inc. blocked) in the Premier League this season than in the whole of 2011-12 (126).
- Liverpool had the best conversion rate in the Premier League this weekend (31%) and the best pass completion rate (90.4%)
- The Reds completed 82.7% of their passes in the final third, the best figure theyÃ¢ÂÂve recorded under Brendan Rodgers.
- Liverpool made 1394 passes in two games vs Norwich in the Premier League this season, completing 1258 of them (90.2%).
- Steven Gerrard made more passes than any other player this weekend, 115.
Manchester City 2-0 Fulham
- Fulham versus Manchester City is the most played Premier League fixture (22 games) that has not seen a single red card.
- Fulham enjoyed 56% possession in this match Ã¢ÂÂ the second highest possession figure against Man City in a PL game this season (after Arsenal's 59% at the Etihad in September).
- Man City racked up 20 attempts on goal to Fulham's 2.
- Fulham have won 0 of their 7 matches against the current top six this season (W0 D3 L4).
Newcastle United 1-2 Reading
- 21 points after 23 games of a campaign is NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs lowest ever tally in the Premier League era.
- Adam Le Fondre scored his seventh and eighth Premier League goals of the season in this match, but these were his first 2 away from home.
- Adam Le Fondre has scored with 4 of his last 5 shots at goal (excl. blocked shots) in the Premier League, including each of his last three.
- Mike Williamson made more clearances (21) than any other Premier League player this weekend.
Swansea City 3-1 Stoke City
- Stoke have conceded as many goals in their last 3 Premier League games (13) as they did in the previous 18 top flight matches.
- Stoke had only 4 successive dribbles in this game, they have the fewest in the Premier League this season (87).
- Stoke's most frequent pass combinations were Asmir Begovic to Peter Crouch and Stephen N'Zonzi to Dean Whitehead (13 each); Swansea had 4 more frequent pass combinations, all involving Angel Rangel.
- Swansea created more clear-cut chances than any other side this weekend (5).
West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Aston Villa
- This was the 46th time Aston Villa had led a Premier League game at half-time by two or more goals, but only the fourth time that theyÃ¢ÂÂve failed to win (W42 D3 L1).
- Charles NÃ¢ÂÂZogbia assisted 2 goals in this match Ã¢ÂÂ the first time heÃ¢ÂÂs notched 2 assists in a single PL match.
- Romelu Lukaku has scored 7 goals and assisted 1 in his nine Premier League starts for West Brom.
West Ham United 1-1 Queens Park Rangers
- Loic RemyÃ¢ÂÂs goal was only the seventh that QPR have scored in the first half of a Premier League game this season Ã¢ÂÂ fewer than any other side.
- Adel Taarabt has either scored (2) or assisted (2) 4 of QPRÃ¢ÂÂs last 5 Premier League goals.
- Harry Redknapp has lost just 2 of 18 PL games against teams he has previously managed.
- West Ham had more crosses & corners (56) in this game than any other PL team in any game this season.
- The Hammers mustered 8 headed attempts vs QPR.
- QPR played 22% of their passes long, a higher percentage than any other side this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ but only 6 of the 42 long balls were completed.
Wigan Athletic 2-3 Sunderland
- Wigan have conceded a league-high 7 penalties in the Premier League this season.
- This was the first Premier League game this season that Sunderland have won from a losing position: they have been behind in 11 games.
- Wigan had 23 shots to Sunderland's 11; only Tottenham (25) and West Brom (29) had more attempts this weekend.
- Wigan made only 5 clearances in this game; the last team to manage fewer was Chelsea vs Man City at home in 2009-10.
