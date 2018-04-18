Premier League announces new 'Playmaker' award for most assists

This has felt inevitable for some time.

The Premier League has announced, in partnership with Cadbury, that this year it will present its first "playmaker" award to the top-flight player who has recorded the most assists across the season.

Currently, the gong looks to be headed for the De Bruyne household: Manchester City's Kevin has 15 and leads team-mates Leroy Sané and David Silva, who have 12 and 11 respectively.

The new award's launch is being promoted with the help of Thierry Henry, Cadbury's ambassador and holder of the league's phenomenal assist record (20).

“Scoring goals is one of the best feelings a player can have on the pitch," said the Frenchman. "Of course, that wouldn't be possible without the playmakers creating those chances.

"It's amazing that Cadbury and the Premier League are celebrating playmakers in this way – I personally enjoyed providing assists more than scoring. Being able to provide those moments for your team-mates brings great joy and I’m sure this award will inspire many more in the future to create great chances and even greater goals.”

Like the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards, Cadbury are offering the chance for one lucky fan to present the award. Head over to this Facebook page for a chance of doing just that.

See also...

Shrewsbury 'keeper makes awful blunder after losing ball in floodlights

Everton to poll fans on Sam Allardyce's job performance

In Other News...