Premier League LIVE, Sat 20 Aug: Pep stroll, comebacks aplenty plus much more

Stoke v Man City starts a big day in the top flight, followed by Burnley vs Liverpool, Swansea vs Hull, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, Watford vs Chelsea and West Brom vs Everton before a teatime treat with Leicester vs Arsenal

69' Navas is replaced by Nolito, with the new boy going left and Sterling switching to the right.

Notable difference in Man City's second-half passes there: they tend to be shorter and more accurate to the left (De Bruyne and Sterling), longer and looser to the right (where they're looking to spring Jesus Navas).

Meanwhile at Stoke, it's mainly Man City with possession rather than penetration. Pep's prowling his area, his beard greying by the minute.

Relevant team news coming up at 2pm (cracks knuckles).

Today's not all about Stoke vs Man City, of course. There are five 3pm kickoffs plus the teatime game, we'll be covering them all here, and we've got chaps in the pressbox at four of them:



3pm Burnley vs Liverpool (with @PaulWilkesFooty)

3pm Swansea vs Hull

3pm Tottenham vs Crystal Palace (@SebSB)

3pm Watford vs Chelsea (@Robertson_John)

3pm West Brom vs Everton

5.30pm Leicester vs Arsenal (@JoeBrewinFFT)

59' Joe Allen bends a corner into the near post and Caballero just about claws it behind for another.

58' Caballero distributes poorly again. To the ubiquitous Sloop John B tune, the Stoke fans serenade him with "Joe Hart, he wouldn't do that".

Game on...

GOAL 47 #STK 1-2 #MCI Bojan from the spot. Live at https://t.co/P0bIOlmPjPhttps://t.co/qImXzoWcA7Stats Zone

49' Bojan sends Caballero diving to his right as the ball pings to his left.

GOAL STOKE

Another tug in the area, another spot kick. Sterling, ignoring the ball, tried to grab Shawcross - now there's an odd matchup. Bojan to take.

48' PENALTY STOKE

47' Promising Stoke attack ended by Arnautovic's absence of a left foot.

Back under way. No changes yet, but Mark Hughes must be pondering his subs options.

HT #STO 0-2 #MCI Passes: Stoke's mostly in their own half. Live at https://t.co/P0bIOlmPjPhttps://t.co/NkzTJJj9x1Stats Zone

Pep said yesterday that Rodolfo Borrell told him about Sterling's defending @StatsZone https://t.co/dlOTCJS8Dp): https://t.co/AIHdPEKZoiPaul Wilkes

HT Stoke 0-2 Man City, Not quite as cut and dried as it seems, but Pep will be perkier than Sparky. Stats to come.

Into two minutes of stoppage time, according to the big daft sponsored board.

45' Bojan fouls Sterling in a similar position on the left to the one from which De Bruyne fed Aguero for the second. To compound the gormlessness, he then kicks the ball away for a cheap yellow.

43' Man City still on the prowl but Zabaleta is offside. Stoke will be happy to hit the oranges.

Commendably calm.

There were calls for a penalty after Allen was bundled over, but nothing was given #SCFC 0-2 #MCFCStoke City FC

40' Kolarov goes through the back of Joe Allen in the area, unpunished. Awaiting the response of Stoke's social team.

GOAL 36' #STO 0-2 #MCI Aguero header. Live at https://t.co/P0bIOlmPjPhttps://t.co/ndcUsIsLPbStats Zone

38' Two big chances for Stoke to halve the debt, Caballero blocking Bardsley's volley before Diouf heads wide.

That was nearly enough to get Guardiola off his feet, but he contented himself with a swig of water.

De Bruyne free-kick curled in from the right wing, Aguero's there first to glance past Given into the far post.

36' GOAL MAN CITY 2-0 AGUERO

SPOT ON Sergio Aguero gives Man City a 1-0 lead at the Bet365 Stadium with a well-taken penalty #STKMCI https://t.co/1JiPmNsCEMPremier League

It will be interesting to see if Mike Dean is fair in his decision making should the same happen in the opposite area. It looked soft.Stoke City FC

It's also rattled their social media team...

30' That's rattled Stoke, who were just coming into the game nicely.

GOAL 27' #STO 0-1 #MCI Aguero pen. Live at https://t.co/P0bIOlmPjPhttps://t.co/8jdFCQu6mLStats Zone

No danger of a fifth failure in sixth from Kun, who sends Given the wrong way and slaps it high to the goalkeeper's right.

27' GOAL MAN CITY

Shawcross was all over Otamendi. Fair enough. Aguero to take.

26' PENALTY MAN CITY

25' Caballero displays the footwork that pleases Guardiola by intercepting a Stoke through-ball and carefully clipping it straight out of play.

23' Up the other end, Sterling's clever little nutmeg ball through Bardsley's legs doesn't quite reach Silva.

22' Arnautovic, sporting a gap-year hairdo, hoofs the free-kick into the wall and does that arms-out vague-appeal thing.

20' Intelligent blindside run from Joe Allen but the cross is cleared. Now Stoke have a 30yd free-kick to go with their growing confidence.

82% possession but it's still doughnuts on the scoreboard.

14' #STO 0-0 #MCI Visitors have had 82% possession. https://t.co/xgAtUgVuRVStats Zone

15' It's gone all end-to-endy. From a Stoke corner, Man City broke but Navas found his usual blind alley and was dispossessed for a counter-counter that the visitors just about managed to hold firm against.

As you would expect, every misplaced Man City pass - and there have been more than Pep Guardiola might like - is being sarcastically cheered to the rafters. If cantilever stands have rafters.

But Man City's black-clad visitors have started the brighter, with an angled free-kick just evading the big men at the back stick before a Sergio Aguero cross fizzed just past Raheem Sterling.

We're under way in the Potteries, at the fabled graveyard of the big teams, now renamed the Bet365 Stadium...

LINEUPS #STO v #MCI (via @StatsZone https://t.co/2Cjreaywzg): https://t.co/v7biasPLHIStats Zone

And so to week 2, starting with Stoke City vs Man City. Here's your teams:

