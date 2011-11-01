Premier Ratings: Arsenal's devastating dismantling and Liverpool's professional job

As 39 more goals fly in across thecountry, Charlie Scott runs the rule over the latest top flight action...



Arsenal 9

(W 5-3, Chelsea A)

Arsenal have now lost just one of their last nine in all competitions, and after this devastating dismantling of ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs backline they storm into November full of confidence. At the other end concerns surrounding their defence rumble on with the imminent return of Thomas Vermaelen seen as key to the sideÃ¢ÂÂs hopes of returning to the Champions League next season.

Tottenham 8.5

(W 3-1, QPR H)

Harry RedknappÃ¢ÂÂs men were irrepressible at times at White Hart Lane on Sunday with Bale, Lennon and Modric all performing superbly. The club have taken 19 points from their last seven games, a feat only matched by high-flying Manchester City. This win takes them to fifth in the table, behind fourth placed Chelsea on goal difference, yet with one game in hand over their London rivals.

Newcastle 8.5

(W 3-1, Stoke A)

Alan Pardew is performing wonders at Newcastle. There, I said it. Newcastle are now third in the table after starting the season superbly, with PardewÃ¢ÂÂs summer acquisitions proving inspired buys. Demba Ba took the plaudits with his hat-trick last night, but credit must go to the unfamiliar central midfield pairing of Guthrie and Cabaye, with Cheik Tiote out injured.

Swansea 7.5

(W 3-1, Bolton H)

Swansea continued their unbeaten home record with a comfortable win over Bolton. The visitorsÃ¢ÂÂ strike was the first goal scored by an opposition team (and it was an own goal) at the Liberty Stadium this season, a hugely impressive stat for a newly promoted side. Sinclair and Graham were again on the scoresheet as the Swans exploited their extra man following the sending off of Ricardo Gardner shortly after the interval.

Liverpool 7

(W 2-0, West Brom A)

King KennyÃ¢ÂÂs men ground out a decent win at the Hawthorns without ever really moving out of first gear. An early Charlie Adam penalty and a neat Andy Carroll finish shortly before half-time effectively killed off the contest against a weak West Brom side. This was a professional performance from the Reds, and with Swansea visiting Anfield on Saturday they will look to build on this victory before their visit to Stamford Bridge on the 20th.

Manchester City 7

(W 3-1, Wolves H)

City remain five clear at the top but feel this victory was perhaps not as comfortable as it may have been, having endured a nervy final 15 minutes with 10 men after Vincent Kompany was sent off. An injury-time goal from Johnson sealed the win, yet the game should have been put beyond doubt way before the 91st minute.

Manchester United 7

(W 1-0, Everton A)

This trip to Goodison saw the return of Rooney, not only to his boyhood club but also UnitedÃ¢ÂÂs starting line-up. Having taken the lead through Hernandez midway through the first half, United appeared content to sit on their lead, withstanding a barrage of Everton attacks in the second half. A decent win for the champions, particularly when considering EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs impressive second-half performance.

Fulham 6

(W 2-0, Wigan A)

They took the lead completely against the run of play through Dempsey before adding a late second through Dembele. A fortunate win, but a win nonetheless. Martin Jol will hope the distraction of the Europa League does not hamper his sideÃ¢ÂÂs league performance.

Aston Villa 6

(D 2-2, Sunderland A)

Stiliyan PetrovÃ¢ÂÂs left foot is a thing of wonder. The Bulgarian added another wonder-strike to his collection this weekend, yet sadly it was not enough to secure his side the win. Sunderland fought back well, with both teams scoring in a frantic final ten minutes. Darren Bent will be cursing his miss late on that could have proved decisive against his former club.



Everton 6

(L 1-0, Manchester United H)

David Moyes was rightly disappointed at his sideÃ¢ÂÂs failure to get a point from this game. Everton had 11 shots on target, with Baines hitting the cross-bar with a free-kick and Louis Saha squandering numerous opportunities to score. Currently lying in 16th the Merseyside club could rise as high as 9th if they win their game in hand.

Sunderland 5.5

(D 2-2, Aston Villa H)

Despite the result being decided by a dramatic late equaliser this could well be a turning point in Steve Bruce and SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs season. Connor Wickham justified the hype on Saturday, tormenting VillaÃ¢ÂÂs backline and beginning to look worthy of his ÃÂ£8.1m price tag. With Sessegnon shining and Wickham finding form SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs season looks to be on the up.

Blackburn 5

(D 3-3, Norwich A)

Steve Kean will be furious at the final result after watching his team dominate proceedings at Carrow Road. Junior Hoillett continues to impress while Mauro Formica also appears to be finding his feet in the Premiership. They need to start winning, fast, otherwise Kean could well find his P45 arriving in the post any day now.

Wolves 5

(L 3-1, Manchester City A)

Outplayed for large spells, McCarthyÃ¢ÂÂs team did well to trouble City in the second half although they did have the luxury of an extra man for the final stages of the game. Wolves are languishing in 17th place, and will now be firmly looking over their shoulder. There appears a long and frustrating season ahead for McCarthy and his men.



QPR 4.5

(L 3-1, Tottenham A)

Despite standing still and letting Spurs run rings around them in the first half Neil WarnockÃ¢ÂÂs men looked far better in the second 45 mintues. The mercurial Taarabt was rightly hauled off at half-time, with his replacement Jay Bothroyd proving far more of a handful for the Spurs defence, combining well with Jamie Mackie and Shaun Wright-Phillips as QPR looked far more of a threat as the game wore on.

Norwich 4

(D 3-3, Blackburn H)

The Canaries did well to get a point in this game, and thatÃ¢ÂÂs about all they did well. Blackburn will rue two dropped points, as Norwich were lucky to get anything from the game. They rescued a draw courtesy of a heavily deflected effort from Bradley Johnson and an extremely fortuitous late penalty that was converted by Grant Holt. DeliaÃ¢ÂÂs boys are sitting pretty in 8th.

Wigan 4

(L 0-2, Fulham H)

Rock bottom after 10 games with just one win to their name, Wigan fans must be beginning to think that maybe their time in the top division is finally up. They were much the better side on Saturday yet still lost 2-0. Victor Moses remains a rare ray of light in an increasingly bleak season, but even that may soon be extinguished with some suggesting he may be on his way in January.

West Brom 4

(L 2-0, Liverpool H)

A limp performance from West Brom allowed Liverpool to run out easy winners in this fixture. The Baggies fans were furious when referee Lee Mason chose to award Liverpool a ninth minute penalty and were far from complimentary of the officialsÃ¢ÂÂ decision-making for the remaining 81 minutes, perhaps distracting from their own teamÃ¢ÂÂs poor performance.

Bolton 3.5

(L 3-1, Swansea A)

Bolton can now count themselves in serious trouble having lost eight of their last nine league games, with their last win coming against Wigan, the only team below them. Fans must be praying for Stuart Holden to return from injury while a return to form for both the Davies boys - Kevin and Mark - would not go amiss.

Stoke 3

(L 3-1, Newcastle H)

Broken Brittania? It would seem so. Despite receiving praise for their home form Stoke are only the 11th best side at home in the Premier League this season - though they have faced rather strong opposition. They failed to cope with a tightly knit Newcastle side, and the pace and athleticism of Demba Ba and Leon Best proved too much for Woodgate, Shawcross and Upson.

Chelsea 3

(L 5-3, Arsenal H)

Andre Villas-Boas apparently hauled his side in for a dressing-down on Sunday following their embarrassing performance against Arsenal this weekend. Petr Cech in particular appears a shadow of his former self, and Villas-Boas will no doubt look to address what appears a crisis of confidence in his squad, starting with his goalkeeper.