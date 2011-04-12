Premier sketch: Russian belters, barn doors & Roy's resurgence

There were several cracking goals this weekend, but none better than the one scored by EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs Diniyar Bilyaletdinov which put his side well on the way to a convincing 3-0 away win over struggling Wolves.

Take a look closely at the replay and youÃ¢ÂÂll even see a few Wolves fans flinching as if the ball is going to burst through the net and keep hurtling towards their faces. The Russian comes up with efforts like this every now and then, just to let everyone know heÃ¢ÂÂs still around despite never really justifying his whopping ÃÂ£10 million transfer fee - and to think Everton fans always tell us they donÃ¢ÂÂt have any moneyÃ¢ÂÂ¦

While weÃ¢ÂÂre on the subject of splashing the cash with reckless abandon, how about that reserve striker on ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs books? No, not BoltonÃ¢ÂÂs on loan goal-machine Daniel Sturridge, but the striker who canÃ¢ÂÂt even hit a barn door at the moment, Fernando Torres.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs now ten games that the Spaniard has been doing an impression of a blind fisherman (he just canÃ¢ÂÂt seem to find the net) and the pressure will probably have increased this week as, not only did Phil Neville bag himself a goal, but LiverpoolÃ¢ÂÂs new No.9 did too. HereÃ¢ÂÂs how itÃ¢ÂÂs done Fernando.

No such goal droughts as far as West Bromwich Albion are concerned; what on Earth is going on at the Hawthorns? Since Roy Hodgson took over the Baggies have gone on a seven game unbeaten run and on Saturday they came from behind twice to win 3-2 at Sunderland, Paul Scharner finishing off a tidy move for the winner.

HodgsonÃ¢ÂÂs men have now leapfrogged Sunderland into 10th place, and if this outstanding run continues you can bet it wonÃ¢ÂÂt be long until some are campaigning for him to take over from Fabio Capello. Hold on a minute something feels all too familiarÃ¢ÂÂ¦

It may have been a particularly uncontroversial round of Premier League action - with only the aforementioned Phil Neville strike sending jaws dropping to the ground in stunned disbelief, and no incidents involving scowling red-faced strikers elbowing their fellow professionals, questioning officialsÃ¢ÂÂ parentage, or telling millions of worldwide television viewers where to go - but spare a thought for Colleen Rooney, who had two screaming kids to keep entertained on a Saturday afternoon rather than just the oneÃ¢ÂÂ¦

