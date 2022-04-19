Qatar World Cup 2022 squad: Felix Sanchez names his latest squad

The Qatar World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October and November, as the host nation attempt to spring a surprise or two in their debut World Cup.

Felix Sanchez's side have already been written off for the Qatar World Cup 2022, but it is worth bearing in mind that they are the reigning Asian champions. Qatar should not be underestimated later this year.

Qatar World Cup 2022 squad: The most recent squad

GK: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd)

GK: Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa)

GK: Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd)

DF: Ro-Ro (Al-Sadd)

DF: Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd)

DF: Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd)

DF: Musab Kheder (Al-Sadd)

DF: Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa)

DF: Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail)

DF: Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd)

MF: Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan)

MF: Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd)

MF: Ali Assadalla (Al-Sadd)

MF: Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail)

MF: Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail)

MF: Abdullah Al-Ahrak (Al-Duhail)

FW: Akram Afif (Al-Sadd)

FW: Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa)

FW: Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail)

FW: Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd)

FW: Ismaeel Mohammad (Al-Duhail)

FW: Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)

FW: Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail)

How many players are Qatar allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

World Cup squads are usually made up of 23 players - and that looks like it will be the case again in 2022. However, FIFA is reportedly considering authorising an expansion to 26 players, just like UEFA did for the European Championship last summer.

Such a move would no doubt be popular with a majority of managers at the tournament, as it would make some of their decisions slightly easier. As things stand, though, Qatar's squad will feature 23 players.

When will the final Qatar 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December of this year. The weather is too hot in Qatar in June and July, so the tournament has been pushed back a few weeks.

World Cup squads usually start to be announced around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning, but decisions could be delayed this year due to the timing of the competition.

Who will make the final Qatar 2022 World Cup squad?

Almoez Ali is Qatar's star man and will be the first name on the team sheet for each of their games at the tournament later this year. The 25-year-old is second in the list of his country's all-time top scorers with 39 goals.

The experienced defender Abdelkarim Hassan is another dead cert, having already racked up more than 115 caps for Qatar, while Saad Al Sheeb is the first-choice goalkeeper.

Felix Sanchez has been building towards this tournament since taking charge in 2017. Other stalwarts of the manager's tenure, such as Abdulaziz Hatem, Karim Boudiaf and Hassan Al-Haydos, will be included in his final squad if fit.

