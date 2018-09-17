Quiz! Can you name the 29 Premier League players to register a goal AND an assist in 2018/19?

No prizes for guessing the player who tops this list, having scored five and laid on two assists for Chelsea over the first five games of the season. Yet no team has a greater number of players here than Bournemouth’s awesome foursome, which is highly impressive from the Cherries.

We’ll give a pass to Brighton and Southampton being absent as they’re still a game behind (we’ll include any players that add their name to this list after Monday's evening fixture between the pair).

However it’s surprising to see just one Manchester City player here and no one from Manchester United – clearly Jose Mourinho likes his goalscorers and assist creators neatly divided.

Six minutes are on the clock and each player’s goal and assist total for 2018/19 is below. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com