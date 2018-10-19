Quiz! Can you name the 33 players with 5+ goals across Europe's top five leagues this season?

So CR7 did do this quiz on Friday after all. We thought we'd update after the weekend, what with poor Cristiano nowhere to be found before that – and he's duly responded with a fifth goal of the season against Genoa.

In fact, there are eight new faces in this quiz after the weekend's exploits – including the player who scored five goals alone for Eintracht Frankfurt in their 7-1 tonking of Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday night. Phwoar.

As a result, we’re looking for the men from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 who’ve achieved that early-season tally, joint-led by Genoa’s hotshot with nine. Not bad for a £4m signing in his debut campaign, we’d say.

Have you been paying attention across the continent? Given that we’re still fairly early on in the season, this is a tough one – so to help you out a bit, we’ve given you each player’s nationality as well as their club.

You’ve got 10 minutes on the clock to get as many as you can, then tell us your scores @FourFourTwo – as usual, a place on our daily Twitter leaderboard is up for grabs. When you’ve finished, why not challenge some pals too?

(Please note: Adblockers might block this quiz too, so please turn them off while you’re with us. Cheers!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com