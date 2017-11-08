Quiz! Can you name all 21 players to have scored in the last two decades of England vs Germany games?

England vs Germany is one of the great rivalries of international football. Except from a German viewpoint, probably, as they always seem more concerned with beating Italy. Oh, and Germany-Holland - that’s a big one. They don’t like losing to the French, either.

But, look, England are definitely, 100% above Peru in Germany’s arch football rivals and the games always attract attention. There’s been nine of them to wow the world over the past 20 years – four English wins and five for Germany.

This Friday, England superstars such as Jake Livermore and Jack Cork (plus probably DJ Campbell by the time all the squad pull-outs are finished) will be hopeful of adding their names to the illustrious list below. But for now, these are all the players to have scored in this fixture. Time to name them!

Five minutes are on the clock. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away. Then challenge some of your own arch rivals while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks!)

