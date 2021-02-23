Quiz! Can you name Chelsea's last five XIs in European finals?

10 minutes on the clock, 65 names to guess across five finals.

No one expected Chelsea to triumph in the Champions League, in 2012.

For a start, the game was held in the Allianz Arena and Bayern Munich were the opposition. That's enough of an obstacle as it is. Then when the game goes to penalties and you start to see Germans lining up against Englishmen... well, we've been there before.

It's not the only time that the Blues have triumphed in Europe, though. Chelsea actually have a good record in continental competition with five finals since 1998. That's one every five years - and they're not always the underdog.

Since Chelsea are back in European action this evening, we want you to cast your mind back across these big finals...

