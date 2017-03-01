Quiz! Can you name the club from their shirt sponsor?

It's a picture quiz for you today – and this one's a doozy.

We've clipped out 20 sponsors from iconic kits (so you don't have to, of course) and all you have to do is name the club they belong to in the multiple choice selections below.

Sounds easy? Well, see for yourselves. As ever we want to hear how you got on, so don't forget to tweet us your scores (with proof) @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet them to the masses. Then share it with your friends to see who's really got the bigger brain.

Off you go...

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com