Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues 2021/22?

10 minutes on the clock, 98 clubs to guess.

2021-22 Season Preview special!

Serie A used to rule them all. Perhaps it was the magic of Italia 90, the handsome tax benefits, the allure of the world's best coaches or just the gelato - but it seemed like every player in the world wanted a slice of pizza.

It could - should - have been France. Marseille were unbelievable in the early 1990s, winning France's only Champions League title in 1993 before bribery allegations tore down an empire's foundations. In the end, Serie A was best-challenged by the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all reaching Champions League finals in the 2000s.

And then came the Spanish era. Barcelona and Real Madrid did their bit to assert La Liga as the dominant league, while the Bundesliga assumed position as the hipster's choice.

Europe's top five leagues have been in flux but generally, they've remained the top five nations to play football in the modern era. Can you name every club to compete in the top five leagues this season?

