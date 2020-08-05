Quiz! Can you name every club to have made the Europa League last 16 in the last five years

You have 10 minutes to guess 80 clubs.

We've had to wait a long time for the Europa League Round of 16 to resume, but tonight, the competition starts up again.

The quarter-finals are just around the corner. There are still British teams left in the competition and everyone knows the real prize: a place in the Champions League next season.

Over the past few years, there have been some big names in the fight for Europa glory, some minnows and clubs you couldn't pronounce if your life depended on it. Can you remember all of them?

Welcome back, Europa League. It'll be nice to get some European football back on the box tonight.

