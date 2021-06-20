Quiz! Can you name every country Gareth Bale has ever scored against for Wales?

Eight minutes on the clock, 33 teams to guess.

Gareth Bale is a living testament to what can be achieved through the power of hard work.

He was a young left-back at Southampton when he started his career. No one saw this trajectory coming. A move to Spurs might have seen him ascend to another level - but no one imagined he'd leave North London the most expensive footballer in the world, surely?

Through determination, brute force and cutting in on that phenomenal left foot, Bale became one of the most ferocious attackers on the planet. And for so long, he's been the jewel in Welsh football's crown.

He's lived a fantastic career. But how many of his international victims can you remember?

