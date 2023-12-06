Quiz! Can you name every EFL team to win at least 90 points in a season since 2000?
Celebrating promotion makes all the effort worth it, but a couple of these teams still had to go through the play-offs
10 minutes on the clock, 70 teams to guess.
Across the course of 46 games, a remarkable level of consistency is needed to break the 90-point barrier.
Since 2000, 70 teams have managed to at least reach that total in the Championship, League One or League Two.
Some have even managed to do it more than once and in different divisions, giving their supporters plenty to cheer about.
There are some iconic EFL teams on this list, as well as others you might have forgotten about. See how many you can name.
