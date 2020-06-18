Quiz! Can you name every England player to feature under Fabio Capello?

10 minutes on the clock, 63 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they support United.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 25 correct answers in our midseason 2019-20 Premier League quiz?

Fabio Capello is one of the greatest football managers of all time - there's no two ways about it.

But the time in which managed England was not exactly the most golden of generations. There were major fallouts within the squad, big players coming to the end of their peaks and the new lot failing to set the world alight in turn.

The fact that Capello's time as the Three Lions boss ended just before Euro 2012 will always paint questions of what if, too.

But let's not dwell on those today - how many of Fabio's England representatives can you name, exactly?

While you're here, why not subscribe to the mag - for just £20, you can get six months of the world's finest football magazine with a FREE Juice Power Bank (worth £29.95)

NOW READ...

RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

LIST The 100 greatest football managers of all time

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world