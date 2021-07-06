Quiz! Can you name every Euros semi-final scorer since 2000?

Six minutes on the clock, 23 names to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - after you're done, challenge your pals to see how their brains size up against yours...

Want to bet on Euro 2020? Sign up to Bet365 now and get up to £100 in Bet Credits

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our end of season quiz?

Here's a good rule of thumb: if you vividly remember your team in the semi-finals of a competition, it's generally for the wrong reasons.

And as England fans, we're all too aware of that. Paul Gascoigne's tears in 1990. Gareth Southgate's missed spot kick six years later. Kieran Trippier's sublime free-kick in 2018 amounting to zilch in the end.

The semi-finals are aptly-named. They're half as important as the main event on Sunday and they're half as memorable.

Or are they? Test your mettle and tell us who lit them up at the Euros in the past two decades or so.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?