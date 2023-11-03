Quiz! Can you name every Ligue 1 champion since PSG were founded in 1970?

Six minutes on the clock, 52 winners to guess.

Paris Saint-Germain are in action against Montpellier tonight at the Parc des Princes and a win for Luis Enrique's side will take the Parisians provisionally to the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Nice's game at home to Rennes on Sunday.

PSG have dominated French football in recent years. Since the capital club were taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, they have won Ligue 1 in nine of the past 11 seasons.

Despite being formed relatively recently, in 1970, PSG now have more league titles than anyone else in France.

The club was officially founded on August 12th, 1970. There have been 53 completed seasons since in France. Can you name every winner of Ligue 1 in that time?

Note: There was no champion in the 1992/93 season after the winners were found guilty of bribery and stripped of their title by the LFP.

