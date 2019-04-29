Quiz! Can you name every PFA Player and Young Player of the Year winner since 1992/93?
By Conor Pope
Name the players who've been basking in individual glory in the Premier League era
Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has scooped this season’s PFA Player of the Year award, in what was a close-run battle with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.
England star Sterling didn’t leave empty-handed, though, picking up the Young Player of the Year award at the tender age of 24.
It’s a first for both players in the annual gongs, which are voted for by their fellow footballers.
Time, then, to take a trip back through past winners we say. We’ve put together every winner of the two awards since the Premier League’s first season in 1992/93.
We’re giving you each player’s team, as well as the season they won it, plus seven minutes on the clock. Let us know how you fare at @FourFourTwo and then challenge your mates to see how they compare.
THEN TRY…
INTERVIEW Virgil van Dijk exclusive: “I’m not going to lie, I was pretty scared – I could have died”
QUIZ Can you name the PFA Premier League Teams of the Year from the last decade?
---
