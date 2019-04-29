Quiz! Can you name every PFA Player and Young Player of the Year winner since 1992/93?

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk has scooped this season’s PFA Player of the Year award, in what was a close-run battle with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

England star Sterling didn’t leave empty-handed, though, picking up the Young Player of the Year award at the tender age of 24.

It’s a first for both players in the annual gongs, which are voted for by their fellow footballers.

Time, then, to take a trip back through past winners we say. We’ve put together every winner of the two awards since the Premier League’s first season in 1992/93.

We’re giving you each player’s team, as well as the season they won it, plus seven minutes on the clock. Let us know how you fare at @FourFourTwo and then challenge your mates to see how they compare.

