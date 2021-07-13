Quiz! Can you name every player to score at Euro 2020?

12 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Italy line-ups from the Euro 2000 and Euro 2012 finals?

Euro 2020 still feels a bit... raw. Doesn't it?

It's hard to look back on the past month of football as an England fan without a tinge of disappointment. The Three Lions ultimately came so close and yet so far.

But let's not forget the joys that the Euros threw up. It's probably the best international tournament we've enjoyed for years, with goalfests, mistakes a-plenty and an attacking team actually winning the competition.

How many goalscorers can you recall from the last few weeks? Own goals, naturally, do not count.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?