Quiz! Can you name Juventus' top scorer in each of the last 30 seasons?

Eight minutes on the clock, 14 players to guess!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football?

Juventus were founded on November 1st, 1897 and Italy's most successful club today celebrate 126 years of life.

The Bianconeri have won 25 Serie titles in their history, including nine in a row between 2011/12 and 2019/20.

Recent times have been tougher, though, with back-to-back fourth-place finishes after that and a points deduction last season for irregularities in their transfer dealings which left the Vecchia Signora down in seventh.

Over their history, Juve have had some of the great goalscorers in Italian and European football. Can you name their top scorers from each of the last 30 seasons here (including the three players who tied for the honour in 2011/12)?

QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Champions League?

Quiz! Can you guess 50 answers in FFT's Big Champions League quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every club that has played in the Premier League?