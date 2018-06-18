Quiz! Can you name the last 22 footballers to have played in FOUR or more World Cups?

One highlight of a thrilling Germany-Mexico encounter was a certain El Tri player coming off the bench to take part in his fifth World Cup. He joins Germany great – and FourFourTwo columnist – Lothar Matthaus, plus fellow Mexican Antonio Carbajal, in turning out at five World Cups.

Even playing a game in four World Cups is a remarkable achievement – and these are the last 22 players to do it. Why 22, you ask? Well, each of these stars has taken part in a tournament this century, so that keeps it fairly current.

Plentiful apologies to the players we’re cutting out, including Franky Van Der Elst (Belgium), Pedro Rocha (Uruguay), some guy called Pele (?) and, of course, Matthaus himself. It’ll be a frosty stare from Lothar next time we bump into him at the water cooler.

Now, six minutes are on the clock and we’d love to know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away. Then challenge some friends while you’re at it...

SEE ALSO Where to live stream every single World Cup game – wherever you are in the world

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com



