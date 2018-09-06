Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England 1-0 Spain in November 2011?

England and Spain have had several memorable clashes, including a 2-2 draw in November 2016 which was one of Gareth Southgate’s first games in charge (before we all realised he was basically a waistcoated King Arthur).

However, five years before that draw, another Wembley game produced a fairly eye-opening result. It was only a friendly, but reigning European and World champs Spain (who’d go on to complete a hat-trick of major titles by winning Euro 2012) put out a strong first XI.

So England’s 1-0 victory, achieved with approximately 0.4% possession, was something of a surprise. An England line-up shorn of several key players scored in the second half, then held on through the changes as both sides made multiple substitutions.

We’ve given you eight minutes to try to name the players who took part that day. Fill in the surnames and let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away. Then challenge some friends too!

