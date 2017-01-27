Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Wigan 0-2 Man United (May 2008)?
By Joe Brewin
The pair face off in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday – but can you pick out the players involved from when United sealed the 2007/08 Premier League title against the Latics?
Manchester United will make it a 56th consecutive televised FA Cup game when they host Wigan in the fourth round at Old Trafford on Sunday.
These days the Latics are languishing in the Championship's lower reaches after a stint in League One last year, but nine years ago Wigan were finishing 14th in the top flight. By the time of their May 2008 clash against United they were safe for another season, as Fergie's men cruised to a 2-0 win that earned them the second of three straight titles.
Can you name the men on the teamsheet that day? You've got eight minutes to name as many as you can, then tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – if you don't give away answers to everyone else, we'll retweet your scores. Ready? Go...
