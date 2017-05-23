Quiz! Can you name the teams from Milan and Liverpool's 2007 Champions League Final?

In 2005, Liverpool inflicted the ultimate humiliation on Milan in the Champions League final. No, not winning with Djimi Traore in their team but coming back from 3-0 down at half-time to eventually triumph on penalties.

Two years on, Carlo Ancelotti's side were in no mood to let that happen again, and duly brushed the Reds aside with a 2-1 victory in Athens.

Interestingly, neither of these sides were anywhere near winning their domestic leagues in 2006/07 – Milan finished fourth, a whopping 36points behind winners Inter; Liverpool were third, some 21 behind Manchester United.

But can you remember which players were named on the teamsheets on May 23, 2007? We want you to name the starting XIs from each side, plus their seven subs on the bench. You've got eight minutes to get as many as you can, then tell us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores just as long as you don't give answers away.

