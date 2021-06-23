Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from the Euro 2016 final?

You have five minutes to guess 28 players.

Portugal were lucky to be the final, really. They drew all three games in the group stage of Euro 2016, coming back three times against Hungary to scrape the much-needed last point to get them into the next round.

France, meanwhile, were rampant. They had the top scorer in their ranks, had smashed Iceland, beaten Germany and it felt as if for the first time since 1998, the country were completely rallying behind Les Bleus.

That's why you can't trust football. What looked like a foregone conclusion to many... wasn't. The Portuguse took the French to extra-time, found a winner out of nowhere and won their first-ever Euros.

Five years later, they meet again in the groups - the world and European champions pitted against one another. But who was there last time?

