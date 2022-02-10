Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players in the world out of contract this summer?
By Mark White published
This quarter-century of stars are all available for nothing at the end of the season
Six minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the holders of these 50 Premier League records?
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
The transfer window has long closed. That's so last month. But uncertainty still looms.
There are plenty of players who might not be at their current club for much longer. It's a strange one for players like Fabio Carvalho, who agreed a deal with Liverpool only for it to fall through at the last minute. Plenty of others are already eyeing moves.
But it's a lot more in flux for others, who as of July, will be unemployed. Some of those stars are particularly valuable, too.
We've rounded up the top 25 according to Transfermarkt. You know the drill. Tell us who they are.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?
Quiz! Can you name every player to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2019?
Quiz! Can you name every men's national football team in the world?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.