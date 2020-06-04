Quiz! Can you name the top 20 most valuable players to play in Barcelona's La Masia academy?

You have eight minutes to guess 20 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?

In 2010, the Ballon d'Or went to Lionel Messi. Barcelona made it a clean sweep with midfield duo Xavi and Andres Iniesta picking up the second and third spots on the podium respectively.

It was a big moment in Barcelona's history, but it also signalled a first. La Masia - Barcelona's famed footballing finishing school - became the first academy to have produced all three of the d'Or's top players.

Since then, La Masia grads have found it a little more difficult to push into the first team - especially given the nine-figure sums that Barca spend on players these days.

So considering all the talent throughout Europe, who are La Masia's most successful alumni? There are some names here that may surprise you...

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

NOW READ...

RANKED! England’s best tournament performances since Euro 96

COMMENT Newcastle are stuck between owners – leaving a club where no one takes responsibility

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world