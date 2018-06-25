Quiz! Can you name these 30 players who’ve scored 50+ international goals?

Important note: This quiz does not include every player to score 50 or more international goals. Why? Because with due respect to the magnificently named Phil Younghusband (50 goals for the Philippines and counting), including the further reaches of international football is just too tricky.

These 30 players have all been capped for their country since the year 2000 – and scored goals for a team that has, y’know, at least qualified for the World Cup in that timespan. That includes a player who reached 50 goals at Russia 2018 itself.

Elsewhere there’s a trio of Brazilians, two Americans, one Englishman and a mighty Iranian legend who they could probably do with in Russia right now – the highest international goalscorer of all-time, no less.

Six minutes are on the clock and each player’s goal total and year of last cap is below. When you're done, let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best if you don’t give answers away – and then please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

