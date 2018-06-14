Quiz! Can you name these World Cup countries by their national anthems?

The jaunty flair of Brazil. The imposing magnificence of Germany. The ponderous dirge that is England. We’re not even referring to the playing styles of these national sides, but rather their national anthems.

If you’re anything like FourFourTwo, all your knowledge of flags, geography, world affairs and those beloved tunes is entirely based on watching international football. The good news is that with the World Cup beginning, there are 32 songs to get used to over the next month.

So get your headphones in for this quiz of national anthems. They’re all terrific. Let us know your favourite and how you fared @FourFourTwo. Go ahead and challenge some friends while you’re at it – it’s not like there’s much else for them to do over the next four weeks...

SEE ALSO You can find the link to the original quiz here

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

