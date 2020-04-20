Quiz! Can you name this season's stat-leaders for each Premier League club?

10 minutes on the clock, 80 players to guess - we're looking for four stats-leaders per club.

Remember the 2019/20 Premier League season? What a ride.

It may only be on hiatus, but it feels like years since we watched Liverpool storming the league title.

Since it's been a while since we saw any top-flight English football, we thought we'd put it to you - do you remember who was leading the stats for every club in the league?

We've tallied up the players with the most goals, assists, passes and tackles. All we want you to do is tell us who's leading the charts at every team for every variable.

