Quiz! Can you name the top-scoring trios in Europe this season?

Ten minutes on the clock, 60 players to guess, three per club - we're counting goals scored in the league and in Europe.

In 2017-18, Liverpool's front three of Mo Salah, oh Mane Mane and Bobby Firmino hit an extraordinary 91 goals together.

For context, only Manchester City managed to score more league goals as a team. It was the beginning of a beautiful relationship between the three that continues to tear apart teams.

Plenty of other sides have tried to follow suit, assembling devastating tridents of attackers at the top of the pitch. Not all have succeeded, but there are a number of prolific attacking trios in Europe's top five leagues.

Today, we're putting you to the test on how well you know them. We've supplied their total goals, individual goals and their club - all we want to know is which players have been part of terrifying trios.

