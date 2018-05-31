Quiz! Can you name the top World Cup goalscorers for these 30 major countries?

Note: 34 answers to this quiz, as three of these countries have joint top-scorers.

Some players just have that knack of scoring at World Cups. Of course, it helps if you’re a half-decent player – and represent a country good enough to get there (George Weah’s total of ‘0’ World Cup goals for Liberia probably isn’t entirely his fault).

However, some players seem to hit a peak every four years, even when they’ve spent the time between being decent but unspectacular – or occasionally brilliant but often injured. That in no way relates to the German and the Brazilian who top this list, yet they are the highest scorers for the two most successful World Cup nations.

But here we’re celebrating record scorers from a range of countries, from the Englishman with 10 World Cup goals to the three Italians who share the honours with nine.

We've put eight minutes on the clock to test your modern and historical knowledge.

