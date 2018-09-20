Quiz! How many of Arsenal's 34 top European scorers of the last 20 years can you name?

Despite their haul of domestic trophies over the past two decades, Europe hasn't been so kind to Arsenal. They've suffered two final setbacks in that time - to Barcelona in the Champions League final of 2006, as well as to Galatasaray on penalties in the UEFA Cup final of 2000.

More recently, it's brought pain at the hands of Barça, Bayern Munich and, last season, Atletico Madrid. Yet there have also been famous victories; over Inter (5-1 in 2003), against Juventus (3-1 in 2001) and an away win at Real Madrid (1-0 in 2006).

The man who scored that goal at the Bernabeu tops this quiz as Arsenal's record European goalscorer over the past 20 seasons. He should be fairly easy to get, yet some of the other names are a bit trickier. Our only stipulation is that players need to have scored a minimum of three European goals in that period. A wholehearted apology to Yaya Sanogo.

Six minutes are on the clock for you to have a crack. Then let us know how you did @FourFourTwo – if you don't give answers away, we'll retweet the best scores - and challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn 'em off while you're here. Ta!)

