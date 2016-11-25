Quiz! How many of Steven Gerrard's winning cup final team-mates can you name?

Steven Gerrard called time on his esteemed football career on Thursday – and though he ends without the Premier League winner's medal he so desired, the England man wasn't short of trinkets.

In total he won seven major honours: the Champions League, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups. Three of those came in the same year, Liverpool's unique 2000/01 Treble.

So below we've named the seven starting XIs from each of those finals. Lots of players are repeated, of course, but can you fill in all the blanks? Let us know how you fare @FourFourTwo and then challenge your mates to do better.

