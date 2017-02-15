Quiz! Name the 21 South Americans with the most Champions League appearances

The Champions League has returned this week, so we're back at you with our latest brain-tickler.

There are 21 South Americans who've made at least 60 appearances in the competion – and now it's your task to name as many of them as you can.

You've got six minutes on the clock to have a crack, then tweet us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give away any answers. All good? Good.

(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn them off for our site!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com