Quiz! Name the 21 South Americans with the most Champions League appearances
By Joe Brewin
A European head-scratcher for you here: just name the stars who've represented their continent the most times in Europe's premier tournament
The Champions League has returned this week, so we're back at you with our latest brain-tickler.
There are 21 South Americans who've made at least 60 appearances in the competion – and now it's your task to name as many of them as you can.
You've got six minutes on the clock to have a crack, then tweet us how you got on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give away any answers. All good? Good.
(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz, so please turn them off for our site!)
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.