Quiz! Name all 86 players to win the Premier League with Manchester United

A crucial bit of admin before you begin: the players below are all officially listed as Premier League winners with Manchester United. That means they met the criteria for the honour in that season.

So the likes of, say, Federico Macheda - who grabbed two pretty important goals for Man United in 2009 - isn't listed below. That's because he appeared in just four games that season and doesn't have a Premier League win on his official CV. Boo! You'll always be a winner to us, Federico.

The rest is self-explanatory: year of title win (or wins) and player position below - all you need to fill in is a surname. Then, when you're done, please tell us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them so long as you don't give away answers. Then challenge some friends to see how they get on.

