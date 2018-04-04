Quiz! Name the top five Champions League appearance-makers AND goalscorers among this season's quarter-finalists

Note:Champions League appearances and goals totalled throughout a player’s history, not just for their current club.

As we see in the knockout stages of the Champions League, experience counts for a lot. Players who’ve heard the Champions League anthem so often that they hum it in their sleep are often match-winners, from the goalkeeper with 50+ games under his belt to proven goalscorers.

So it’s time to quiz you on the most tried and tested European campaigners at each of the eight clubs left in this season’s competition. Below are the top five scorers and appearance-makers (all-time in the Champions League) currently playing for Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Roma and Sevilla.

It’s damned tricky, although there are several players who appear on both appearance and scorer lists. Now, 10 minutes are on the clock, then let us know your score on Twitter @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some friends afterwards. Good luck!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off while you're with us. Thanks)

